公司目錄
AlphaSense
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程師

  • 所有軟體工程師薪資

  • Finland

AlphaSense 軟體工程師 薪資 在Finland

AlphaSense的軟體工程師薪酬 in Finland套餐中位數每year總計€72.3K。 查看AlphaSense總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
AlphaSense
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Helsinki, ES, Finland
年度總薪資
€72.3K
職級
L3
底薪
€67.6K
Stock (/yr)
€4.7K
獎金
€0
在職年資
0 年
工作經驗
7 年
職涯等級是什麼 AlphaSense?

€142K

獲得應得薪酬，不被愚弄

我們已協商數千個職位機會，並經常實現3萬美元以上（有時超過30萬美元）的薪資增長。讓我們為您協商薪資 或讓您的 履歷得到專業審查 ，由真正的專家 - 每日從事招聘工作的招聘人員為您服務。

最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在AlphaSense，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 軟體工程師 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

包含職位

提交新職位

後端軟體工程師

常見問題

The highest paying salary package reported for a 軟體工程師 at AlphaSense in Finland sits at a yearly total compensation of €107,190. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AlphaSense for the 軟體工程師 role in Finland is €65,611.

精選職缺

    未找到AlphaSense的精選職缺

相關公司

  • LeverX
  • Brandt Information Services
  • Arcesium
  • SoftServe
  • MRI Software
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源