AlphaSense的銷售薪酬 in United Kingdom套餐中位數每year總計£65.5K。 查看AlphaSense總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/27/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
AlphaSense
Sales Development Representative
London, EN, United Kingdom
年度總薪資
£45.4K
職級
-
底薪
£45.4K
Stock (/yr)
£0
獎金
£0
在職年資
0 年
工作經驗
10 年
職涯等級是什麼 AlphaSense?
Block logo
+£43.6K
Robinhood logo
+£66.8K
Stripe logo
+£15K
Datadog logo
+£26.3K
Verily logo
+£16.5K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在AlphaSense，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常見問題

AlphaSense in United Kingdom銷售最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為£107,654。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
AlphaSense銷售職位 in United Kingdom年度總薪酬中位數為£45,377。

