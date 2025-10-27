公司目錄
AlphaGrep Securities
AlphaGrep Securities 資料科學家 薪資

AlphaGrep Securities的資料科學家薪酬 in India套餐中位數每year總計₹9.41M。 查看AlphaGrep Securities總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/27/2025

中位數薪資
AlphaGrep Securities
Data Scientist
Bengaluru, KA, India
年度總薪資
₹9.41M
職級
L4
底薪
₹9.41M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
獎金
₹0
在職年資
0 年
工作經驗
1 年
常見問題

AlphaGrep Securities in India資料科學家最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₹13,067,334。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
AlphaGrep Securities資料科學家職位 in India年度總薪酬中位數為₹9,406,162。

