Allstate的軟體工程師薪酬 in Pune Metropolitan RegionB2級別每year總計₹2.19M。 每year薪酬 in Pune Metropolitan Region套餐的中位數總計₹3.11M。 查看Allstate總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
A1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
A2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
B1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
B2
₹2.19M
₹2.03M
₹0
₹162K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***