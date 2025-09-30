公司目錄
Allstate
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程師

  • 所有軟體工程師薪資

  • India

Allstate 軟體工程師 薪資 在India

Allstate的軟體工程師薪酬 in India範圍從B1級別每year₹984K到B2級別每year₹2.33M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹1.58M。 查看Allstate總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
A1
(入門級)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
A2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
B1
₹984K
₹977K
₹0
₹7.5K
B2
₹2.33M
₹2.22M
₹0
₹108K
查看 4 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級

₹13.95M

獲得應得薪酬，不被愚弄

我們已協商數千個職位機會，並經常實現3萬美元以上（有時超過30萬美元）的薪資增長。讓我們為您協商薪資 或讓您的 履歷得到專業審查 ，由真正的專家 - 每日從事招聘工作的招聘人員為您服務。

最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺
實習薪資

貢獻
職涯等級是什麼 Allstate?

在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 軟體工程師 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

包含職位

提交新職位

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

常見問題

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus 軟體工程師 roolille yrityksessä Allstate in India on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus ₹3,554,980. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Allstate 軟體工程師 roolille in India ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on ₹1,578,722.

精選職缺

    未找到Allstate的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Citi
  • Pacific Life
  • Genworth Financial
  • Equitable
  • CNO Financial Group
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源