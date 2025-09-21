公司目錄
Allianz
  • 薪資
  • 項目經理

  • 所有項目經理薪資

Allianz 項目經理 薪資

Allianz的項目經理薪酬 in Germany套餐中位數每year總計€69.7K。 查看Allianz總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/21/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Allianz
Project Manager
hidden
年度總薪資
€69.7K
職級
hidden
底薪
€69.7K
Stock (/yr)
€0
獎金
€0
在職年資
5-10 年
工作經驗
5-10 年
職涯等級是什麼 Allianz?

€142K

最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
常見問題

The highest paying salary package reported for a 項目經理 at Allianz in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €91,822. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Allianz for the 項目經理 role in Germany is €69,721.

