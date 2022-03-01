公司目錄
Alkira
Alkira 福利

保險、健康與福祉
  • Dental Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

    • 財務與退休
  • 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • 津貼與折扣
  • Learning and Development

