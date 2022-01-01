公司目錄
AlixPartners 薪資

AlixPartners的薪資範圍從低端的財務分析師年度總薪酬$84,619到高端的管理顧問$435,750。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 AlixPartners. 最後更新： 8/23/2025

$160K

管理顧問
Consultant $130K
Vice President $243K
Senior Vice President $336K
Director $436K
商業分析師
$432K
商務拓展
$413K

資料科學家
$101K
財務分析師
$84.6K
人力資源
$199K
專案管理師
$176K
軟體工程師
$191K
技術專案經理
$221K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at AlixPartners is 管理顧問 at the Director level with a yearly total compensation of $435,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AlixPartners is $210,050.

