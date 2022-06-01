Change
Aledade
Aledade 福利
新增福利
比較
預估總價值： $6,996
保險、健康與保健
Paternity Leave
12 weeks
Maternity Leave
12 weeks
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
21 days
Sabbatical
Vision Insurance
Health Insurance
Dental Insurance
Free Snacks
$730
Free Lunch
Gym On-Site
$300
On-Site Clinic
Gender Neutral Bathrooms
財務與退休
401k
$4,800
100% match on the first 4% of base salary
津貼與折扣
Learning and Development
Aledade 津貼與福利
福利
描述
Paternity Leave
12 weeks
Maternity Leave
12 weeks
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
21 days
Sabbatical
Offered by employer
Vision Insurance
Offered by employer
Health Insurance
Offered by employer
Dental Insurance
Offered by employer
401k
100% match on the first 4% of base salary
Learning and Development
Offered by employer
Free Snacks
Offered by employer
Free Lunch
Gym On-Site
Offered by employer
On-Site Clinic
Offered by employer
Gender Neutral Bathrooms
Offered by employer
