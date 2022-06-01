公司目錄
Aledade
Aledade 福利

保險、健康與保健
  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    21 days

  • Sabbatical

  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Free Lunch

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • On-Site Clinic

  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

    • 財務與退休
  • 401k $4,800

    100% match on the first 4% of base salary

    • 津貼與折扣
  • Learning and Development

