Alarm.com的專案經理平均總薪酬 in United States範圍從每year$119K到$162K。 查看Alarm.com總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/3/2025
平均總薪酬
20%
年 1
20%
年 2
20%
年 3
20%
年 4
20%
年 5
在Alarm.com，RSUs採用5年歸屬時程：
20% 歸屬於 1st-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 4th-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 5th-年 (20.00% 每年)
0%
年 1
40%
年 2
0%
年 3
40%
年 4
20%
年 5
在Alarm.com，RSUs採用5年歸屬時程：
0% 歸屬於 1st-年 (NaN% 每期)
40% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (40.00% 每年)
0% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (NaN% 每期)
40% 歸屬於 4th-年 (40.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 5th-年 (20.00% 每年)
