公司目錄
Akuna Capital
Akuna Capital 薪資

Akuna Capital的薪資範圍從低端的會計師年度總薪酬$65,325到高端的軟體工程師$425,071。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Akuna Capital. 最後更新： 8/21/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Junior Software Engineer $203K
Senior Software Engineer $425K

全端軟體工程師

量化開發者

後端軟體工程師

軟體工程經理
Median $260K
資料科學家
Median $225K

會計師
$65.3K
業務營運
$108K
財務分析師
$127K
資訊技術專業人員
$221K
專案管理師
Median $155K
招募專員
$99.5K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Akuna Capital is 軟體工程師 at the Senior Software Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $425,071. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Akuna Capital is $179,209.

