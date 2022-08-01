公司目錄
Akash Network
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 分享一些關於Akash Network的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如：面試技巧、選擇團隊、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    Akash Network is a decentralized peer-to-peer marketplace for cloud compute and provides a fast, efficient, and low-cost application deployment solution. Akash Network is the world’s first decentralized and open cloudhttps://linktr.ee/AkashnetKnown as the "Airbnb for Cloud," Akash Network provides a fast, efficient, and low-cost application deployment. Developers leveraging Akash Network can access cloud computing at up to 3x less than the cost of centralized cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud.

    https://akash.network
    網站
    2015
    成立年份
    60
    員工人數
    $10M-$50M
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

    精選職缺

      未找到Akash Network的精選職缺

    相關公司

    • Square
    • LinkedIn
    • Facebook
    • Uber
    • PayPal
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源