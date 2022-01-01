公司目錄
Airtable
Airtable 福利

預估總價值： $6,516

獨有 Airtable
  • No-cost Subscription to Bundle Breaks

    1:1 virtual learning sessions for children between 4-11 years old.

    • 保險、健康與保健
  • Dental Insurance

  • Paternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Vision Insurance

  • Custom Work Station

  • Disability Insurance

    STD: 60% of salary up to $3,500 a week LTD: 60% of salary up to $15,000 a month

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $3,000

    $250 per month

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,400

    $1,400 per year contributed by employer

  • Maternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    21 days

  • Sick Time

    10 days

  • Health Insurance

    Aetna covered 100% for employee, 60% for dependents. HSA or PPO available. Kaiser also for CA employees,

  • Employee Assistance Program

    Complimentary access to mental health and coaching

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    2x your salary up to $500,000

  • Life Insurance

    2x your salary up to $500,000

  • Gym Discount

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • Gym On-Site $300

    • 財務與退休
  • 401k

    0% match on the first 0% of base salary up to $0

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    It's there, but the company doesn't contribute..

    • 津貼與折扣
  • Learning and Development

    $2,000 training budget a year

    • 其他
  • Donation Match

  • Volunteer Time Off

    其他資源