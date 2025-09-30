公司目錄
Airbus
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程師

  • 所有軟體工程師薪資

  • Madrid Metropolitan Area

Airbus 軟體工程師 薪資 在Madrid Metropolitan Area

Airbus的軟體工程師薪酬 in Madrid Metropolitan Area套餐中位數每year總計€53.6K。 查看Airbus總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Airbus
Software Engineer
Madrid, MD, Spain
年度總薪資
€53.6K
職級
Junior
底薪
€45.4K
Stock (/yr)
€2.1K
獎金
€6.2K
在職年資
2 年
工作經驗
4 年
職涯等級是什麼 Airbus?

€142K

獲得應得薪酬，不被愚弄

我們已協商數千個職位機會，並經常實現3萬美元以上（有時超過30萬美元）的薪資增長。讓我們為您協商薪資 或讓您的 履歷得到專業審查 ，由真正的專家 - 每日從事招聘工作的招聘人員為您服務。

最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺
實習薪資

貢獻

在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 軟體工程師 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

常見問題

The highest paying salary package reported for a 軟體工程師 at Airbus in Madrid Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €60,630. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airbus for the 軟體工程師 role in Madrid Metropolitan Area is €45,276.

精選職缺

    未找到Airbus的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Bell Flight
  • Southern
  • Textron
  • Huntington Ingalls Industries
  • EPAM Systems
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源