Airbus的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru範圍從L1級別每year₹1.23M到l3級別每year₹2.54M。 每year薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru套餐的中位數總計₹2M。 查看Airbus總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Junior Software Engineer
₹1.23M
₹1.2M
₹0
₹25K
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹2.54M
₹2.54M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
