Air Liquide
Air Liquide 薪資

Air Liquide的薪資範圍從低端的財務分析師年度總薪酬$3,681到高端的使用者體驗研究員$124,773。

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $63.8K
會計師
$35.3K
行政助理
$17.8K

生物醫學工程師
$84.6K
商業分析師
$58.7K
商務拓展
$45.4K
客戶服務
$31.6K
資料分析師
$80.4K
資料科學家
$122K
電機工程師
$104K
財務分析師
$3.7K
資訊技術專業人員
$99.5K
機械工程師
$51.6K
專案管理師
$58.9K
解決方案架構師
$19.1K
總獎酬
$16.6K
使用者體驗研究員
$125K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Air Liquide is 使用者體驗研究員 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $124,773. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Air Liquide is $58,667.

