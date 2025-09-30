公司目錄
AIG
AIG 財務分析師 薪資 在New York City Area

AIG的財務分析師薪酬 in New York City Area套餐中位數每year總計$110K。 查看AIG總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
AIG
Financial Analyst
New York, NY
年度總薪資
$110K
職級
Senior
底薪
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$0
獎金
$12
在職年資
0 年
工作經驗
2 年
職涯等級是什麼 AIG?

$160K

最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
常見問題

The highest paying salary package reported for a 財務分析師 at AIG in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $200,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AIG for the 財務分析師 role in New York City Area is $108,000.

其他資源