Afterpay 薪資

Afterpay的薪資範圍從低端會計師每年總薪酬$70,350到高端人力資源的$278,600。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Afterpay. 最後更新： 9/11/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $99.9K
會計師
$70.4K
業務分析師
$149K

資料分析師
$119K
資料科學家
$83.5K
人力資源
$279K
行銷
$177K
產品經理
Median $108K
銷售
$159K
軟體工程經理
$166K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Afterpay，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

常見問題

