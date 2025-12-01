Affirm的招聘專員薪酬 in United StatesL5級別每year總計$138K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$136K。 查看Affirm總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$138K
$123K
$15K
$0
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
50%
年 1
50%
年 2
在Affirm，RSUs採用2年歸屬時程：
50% 歸屬於 1st-年 (12.50% 每季)
50% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (12.50% 每季)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Affirm，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Affirm，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
