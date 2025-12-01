公司目錄
Affirm的項目經理薪酬 in United StatesL7級別每year總計$206K。 查看Affirm總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/1/2025

平均總薪酬

$217K - $263K
United States
常見範圍
可能範圍
$200K$217K$263K$280K
常見範圍
可能範圍
平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$206K
$173K
$33K
$0
股權歸屬時程

50%

1

50%

2

股票類型
RSU

在Affirm，RSUs採用2年歸屬時程：

  • 50% 歸屬於 1st- (12.50% 每季)

  • 50% 歸屬於 2nd- (12.50% 每季)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Affirm，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Affirm，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



常見問題

Affirm in United States項目經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$279,560。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Affirm項目經理職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$200,030。

