Affirm 行銷營運 薪資

Affirm的行銷營運平均總薪酬 in United States範圍從每year$110K到$156K。 查看Affirm總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/1/2025

平均總薪酬

$125K - $148K
United States
常見範圍
可能範圍
$110K$125K$148K$156K
常見範圍
可能範圍

股權歸屬時程

50%

1

50%

2

股票類型
RSU

在Affirm，RSUs採用2年歸屬時程：

  • 50% 歸屬於 1st- (12.50% 每季)

  • 50% 歸屬於 2nd- (12.50% 每季)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Affirm，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Affirm，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



常見問題

Affirm in United States行銷營運最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$156,400。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Affirm行銷營運職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$110,160。

其他資源

