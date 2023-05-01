公司目錄
Aeroseal
熱門洞察
    關於

    Aeroseal is a climate tech company that aims to reduce the world's carbon emissions by 1 gigaton annually. They use their leak sealing technologies, HomeSeal Connect and AeroBarrier Connect, to inject a fog of sealant particles into pressurized spaces, creating a certificate of completion showing before and after leakage. They have a presence in 27 countries and all 50 states across the U.S. and have sealed nearly 200,000 projects, saving nearly $2 billion in wasted energy. They were recently certified as a Great Place to Work for May 2022-2023.

    https://aeroseal.com
    網站
    2010
    成立年份
    126
    員工數量
    $10M-$50M
    預估營收
    總部

    其他資源