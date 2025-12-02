公司目錄
ADP
ADP 軟體工程經理 薪資

ADP的軟體工程經理薪酬 in United States套餐中位數每year總計$255K。 查看ADP總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/2/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
ADP
Software Engineering Manager
New York, NY
年度總薪資
$255K
職級
L6
底薪
$210K
Stock (/yr)
$20K
獎金
$25K
在職年資
8 年
工作經驗
12 年
職涯等級是什麼 ADP?
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
股權歸屬時程

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在ADP，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (Infinity% 每期)



常見問題

ADP in United States軟體工程經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$280,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
ADP軟體工程經理職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$242,000。

其他資源

