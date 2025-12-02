ADP的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從Associate Software Engineer級別每year$93.3K到Principal Software Engineer級別每year$243K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$113K。 查看ADP總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/2/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Associate Software Engineer
$93.3K
$90.3K
$12
$3K
Software Engineer
$111K
$111K
$0
$115
Senior Software Engineer
$129K
$126K
$1.7K
$1.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$182K
$165K
$6.4K
$11.4K


33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
在ADP，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
33.3% 歸屬於 1st-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (Infinity% 每期)
