ADP
  • 薪資
  • 網路安全分析師

  • 所有網路安全分析師薪資

ADP 網路安全分析師 薪資

ADP的網路安全分析師平均總薪酬範圍從每yearRON 87.5K到RON 127K。 查看ADP總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/2/2025

平均總薪酬

$22.6K - $26.2K
Romania
常見範圍
可能範圍
$19.9K$22.6K$26.2K$28.9K
常見範圍
可能範圍

股權歸屬時程

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在ADP，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (Infinity% 每期)



常見問題

ADP網路安全分析師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為RON 126,999。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
ADP網路安全分析師職位年度總薪酬中位數為RON 87,512。

