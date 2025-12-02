ADP的產品經理薪酬 in United States範圍從Product Manager級別每year$124K到VP Product Management級別每year$418K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$217K。 查看ADP總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/2/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Product Manager
$124K
$116K
$1.3K
$6.1K
Senior Product Manager
$151K
$141K
$2.7K
$6.8K
Lead Product Manager
$183K
$167K
$2.5K
$14K
Director Product Management
$244K
$197K
$19K
$27.6K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
在ADP，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
33.3% 歸屬於 1st-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (Infinity% 每期)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/adp/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.