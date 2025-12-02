公司目錄
ADP
  • 薪資
  • 產品經理

  • 所有產品經理薪資

ADP 產品經理 薪資

ADP的產品經理薪酬 in United States範圍從Product Manager級別每year$124K到VP Product Management級別每year$418K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$217K。 查看ADP總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/2/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Product Manager
$124K
$116K
$1.3K
$6.1K
Senior Product Manager
$151K
$141K
$2.7K
$6.8K
Lead Product Manager
$183K
$167K
$2.5K
$14K
Director Product Management
$244K
$197K
$19K
$27.6K
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在ADP，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (Infinity% 每期)



常見問題

ADP in United States產品經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$417,500。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
ADP產品經理職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$181,800。

其他資源

