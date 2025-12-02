公司目錄
ADP
ADP 企業發展 薪資

ADP的企業發展平均總薪酬範圍從每year$350K到$510K。 查看ADP總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/2/2025

平均總薪酬

$402K - $458K
United States
常見範圍
可能範圍
$350K$402K$458K$510K
常見範圍
可能範圍

股權歸屬時程

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在ADP，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (Infinity% 每期)



常見問題

ADP企業發展最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$510,350。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
ADP企業發展職位年度總薪酬中位數為$350,325。

