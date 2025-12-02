公司目錄
ADP
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 會計師

  • 所有會計師薪資

ADP 會計師 薪資

ADP的會計師平均總薪酬 in United States範圍從每year$63.8K到$88.9K。 查看ADP總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/2/2025

平均總薪酬

$68.4K - $80.6K
United States
常見範圍
可能範圍
$63.8K$68.4K$80.6K$88.9K
常見範圍
可能範圍

股權歸屬時程

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在ADP，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (Infinity% 每期)



常見問題

ADP in United States會計師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$88,920。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
ADP會計師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$63,840。

其他資源

