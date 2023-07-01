公司目錄
ActuatedMedical
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 貢獻一些關於ActuatedMedical的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如面試技巧、團隊選擇、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    Actuated Medical is a leading company in the design and development of medical devices. They use proprietary actuation technologies to address various medical challenges, such as clearing occlusions and enabling MRI assisted procedures. Their team designs, develops, and manufactures under an ISO-certified quality control system. They seek feedback from domain experts to ensure their products solve real problems and are accepted by clinicians. The company has a successful business model, receiving federal grants for research and development and taking medical devices from conception to regulatory approval to market.

    http://actuatedmedical.com
    網站
    2006
    成立年份
    31
    員工數量
    $1M-$10M
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的收件箱中獲取已驗證的薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 報價.您將透過電子郵件收到薪酬詳情的細分。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私政策 服務條款 保護。

    特色職位

      未找到ActuatedMedical的特色職位

    相關公司

    • Flipkart
    • Airbnb
    • Lyft
    • Apple
    • Intuit
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源