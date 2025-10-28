公司目錄
Accton Technology
Accton Technology 硬體工程師 薪資

Accton Technology的硬體工程師薪酬 in Taiwan套餐中位數每year總計NT$1.64M。 查看Accton Technology總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/28/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Accton Technology
Power Design
Hsin-chu, TP, Taiwan
年度總薪資
NT$1.64M
職級
Advance Engineer
底薪
NT$1.64M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
獎金
NT$0
在職年資
1 年
工作經驗
7 年
職涯等級是什麼 Accton Technology?
常見問題

Accton Technology in Taiwan硬體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為NT$2,162,251。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Accton Technology硬體工程師職位 in Taiwan年度總薪酬中位數為NT$1,181,817。

