ABOUT YOU 薪資

ABOUT YOU的薪資範圍從低端的專案管理師年度總薪酬$65,128到高端的產品設計師$92,656。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 ABOUT YOU. 最後更新： 8/11/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $69.8K
資料分析師
$70.3K
資料科學家
$69.4K

產品設計師
$92.7K
產品經理
$81.5K
專案管理師
$65.1K
常見問題

据报道，ABOUT YOU最高薪的职位是產品設計師 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$92,656。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，ABOUT YOU的年总薪酬中位数为$70,053。

