Abnormal AI 薪資

Abnormal AI的薪資範圍從低端技術專案經理每年總薪酬$67,409到高端人力資源的$623,603。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Abnormal AI. 最後更新： 11/14/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
軟體工程師
P1 $179K
P2 $201K
P3 $229K
P4 $295K
P5 $337K

後端軟體工程師

產品經理
Median $200K
網路安全分析師
Median $181K

人力資源
$624K
行銷
$208K
行銷營運
$214K
招聘專員
$199K
銷售
$236K
軟體工程經理
$585K
技術專案經理
$67.4K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Abnormal AI，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常見問題

Abnormal AI最高薪職位是人力資源 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$623,603。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Abnormal AI年度總薪酬中位數為$210,816。

其他資源