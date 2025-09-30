ABB的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從Associate Software Engineer級別每year$90K到Software Engineer級別每year$84.5K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$90K。 查看ABB總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Associate Software Engineer
$90K
$80K
$10K
$0
Software Engineer
$84.5K
$84.5K
$0
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
