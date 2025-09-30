ABB的軟體工程師薪酬 in Metropoolregio Eindhoven範圍從Software Engineer級別每year€71.9K到Senior Software Engineer級別每year€78.6K。 每year薪酬 in Metropoolregio Eindhoven套餐的中位數總計€75.3K。 查看ABB總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Associate Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€71.9K
€71.9K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€78.6K
€76K
€0
€2.7K
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
