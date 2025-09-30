ABB的軟體工程師薪酬 in Italy範圍從Associate Software Engineer級別每year€38.6K到Software Engineer級別每year€44.5K。 每year薪酬 in Italy套餐的中位數總計€38.6K。 查看ABB總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Associate Software Engineer
€38.6K
€33.7K
€0
€4.8K
Software Engineer
€44.5K
€42.5K
€0
€2K
Senior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***