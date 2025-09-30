ABB的軟體工程師薪酬 in IndiaSenior Software Engineer級別每year總計₹2.56M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹1.89M。 查看ABB總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Associate Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.56M
₹2.51M
₹52.2K
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
