公司目錄
Aakash Educational Services
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Aakash Educational Services 薪資

Aakash Educational Services的薪資範圍從低端的客戶服務年度總薪酬$3,074到高端的軟體工程師$25,305。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Aakash Educational Services. 最後更新： 8/10/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

客戶服務
$3.1K
資訊技術專業人員
$6K
銷售
$7.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
軟體工程師
$25.3K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Aakash Educational Services is 軟體工程師 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $25,305. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aakash Educational Services is $6,605.

特色職位

    未找到Aakash Educational Services的特色職位

相關公司

  • Intuit
  • Lyft
  • Airbnb
  • Netflix
  • Snap
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源