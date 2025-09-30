7-Eleven的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Dallas Area範圍從Software Engineer II級別每year$136K到Lead Software Engineer級別每year$171K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Dallas Area套餐的中位數總計$156K。 查看7-Eleven總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$136K
$129K
$0
$6.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$162K
$143K
$0
$19.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$171K
$158K
$0
$12.5K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
