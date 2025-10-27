公司目錄
3M
3M 技術專案經理 薪資

查看3M總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/27/2025

平均總薪酬

CRC 66.65M - CRC 80.72M
Costa Rica
常見範圍
可能範圍
CRC 61.47MCRC 66.65MCRC 80.72MCRC 85.91M
常見範圍
可能範圍

股權歸屬時程

0%

1

0%

2

100 %

3

股票類型
RSU + Options

在3M，RSU + Options採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 0% 歸屬於 1st- (0.00% 每年)

  • 0% 歸屬於 2nd- (0.00% 每年)

  • 100% 歸屬於 3rd- (100.00% 每年)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU + Options

在3M，RSU + Options採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.30% 每年)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



常見問題

3M in Costa Rica技術專案經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為CRC 85,906,100。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
3M技術專案經理職位 in Costa Rica年度總薪酬中位數為CRC 61,467,296。

其他資源