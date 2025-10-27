公司目錄
3M
3M 軟體工程師 薪資

3M的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從T1級別每year$87.9K到T4A級別每year$170K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$112K。 查看3M總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/27/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
T1
Software Developer(入門級)
$87.9K
$84.7K
$0
$3.2K
T2
Advanced Software Developer
$102K
$97.3K
$500
$3.8K
T3
Senior Software Developer
$129K
$121K
$0
$7.7K
T4
Specialist Software Developer
$154K
$148K
$0
$6.7K
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

0%

1

0%

2

100 %

3

股票類型
RSU + Options

在3M，RSU + Options採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 0% 歸屬於 1st- (0.00% 每年)

  • 0% 歸屬於 2nd- (0.00% 每年)

  • 100% 歸屬於 3rd- (100.00% 每年)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU + Options

在3M，RSU + Options採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.30% 每年)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



包含職位

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

常見問題

3M in United States軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$218,200。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
3M軟體工程師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$114,500。

其他資源