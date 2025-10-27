查看3M總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/27/2025
平均總薪酬
0%
年 1
0%
年 2
100 %
年 3
在3M，RSU + Options採用3年歸屬時程：
0% 歸屬於 1st-年 (0.00% 每年)
0% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (0.00% 每年)
100% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (100.00% 每年)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
在3M，RSU + Options採用3年歸屬時程：
33.3% 歸屬於 1st-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (33.30% 每年)
