3M
  • 薪資
  • 行銷

  • 所有行銷薪資

3M 行銷 薪資

3M的行銷薪酬 in United States套餐中位數每year總計$153K。 查看3M總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/27/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
3M
Product Marketing Manager
Saint Paul, MN
年度總薪資
$153K
職級
12
底薪
$153K
Stock (/yr)
$0
獎金
$0
在職年資
0 年
工作經驗
3 年
職涯等級是什麼 3M?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
股權歸屬時程

0%

1

0%

2

100 %

3

股票類型
RSU + Options

在3M，RSU + Options採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 0% 歸屬於 1st- (0.00% 每年)

  • 0% 歸屬於 2nd- (0.00% 每年)

  • 100% 歸屬於 3rd- (100.00% 每年)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU + Options

在3M，RSU + Options採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.30% 每年)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



常見問題

3M in United States行銷最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$205,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
3M行銷職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$152,000。

