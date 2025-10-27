股票類型

RSU + Options

在3M，RSU + Options採用3年歸屬時程：

0 % 歸屬於 1st - 年 ( 0.00 % 每年 )

0 % 歸屬於 2nd - 年 ( 0.00 % 每年 )

100 % 歸屬於 3rd - 年 ( 100.00 % 每年 )

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.