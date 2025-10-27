公司目錄
3M 電機工程師 薪資

3M的電機工程師平均總薪酬 in United States範圍從每year$91.3K到$128K。 查看3M總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/27/2025

平均總薪酬

$99K - $120K
United States
常見範圍
可能範圍
$91.3K$99K$120K$128K
常見範圍
可能範圍

股權歸屬時程

0%

1

0%

2

100 %

3

股票類型
RSU + Options

在3M，RSU + Options採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 0% 歸屬於 1st- (0.00% 每年)

  • 0% 歸屬於 2nd- (0.00% 每年)

  • 100% 歸屬於 3rd- (100.00% 每年)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU + Options

在3M，RSU + Options採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.30% 每年)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



常見問題

3M in United States電機工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$127,600。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
3M電機工程師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$91,300。

