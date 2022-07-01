公司目錄
1QBit
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 貢獻一些關於1QBit的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如面試技巧、團隊選擇、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    1QBit redefines intractable problems by reframing them to achieve superior results using the most effective quantum and classical processors built to date. We work with our partners to build industry applications on our hardware-agnostic platform to produce the best available results today, while continually improving these results through the ability to switch the underlying solver as new releases and hardware architectures are developed.1QBit’s hardware-agnostic platforms and services future proof our partners by enabling their applications to continually improve alongside advancements in both classical and quantum processors.1QBit partners with Fortune 500 clients and leading hardware providers to solve industry problems in the areas of optimization, simulation, and machine learning. 1QBit’s team of researchers, industry specialists, and software developers understand the unique strengths of each type of quantum computing architecture and identify problems within industry that are well suited to benefit from these new approaches to processing. We work with our clients to develop novel approaches to applications using a quantum lens. We build the resulting solutions on top of our hardware-agnostic platform so that the applications improve alongside advances in both classical and quantum computing architectures.

    http://www.1qbit.com
    網站
    2012
    成立年份
    150
    員工數量
    $10M-$50M
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的收件箱中獲取已驗證的薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 報價.您將透過電子郵件收到薪酬詳情的細分。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私政策 服務條款 保護。

    特色職位

      未找到1QBit的特色職位

    相關公司

    • Spotify
    • Facebook
    • Microsoft
    • Stripe
    • SoFi
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源