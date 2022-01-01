公司目錄
1Password 薪資

1Password的薪資範圍從低端的客戶服務年度總薪酬$32,474到高端的軟體工程經理$218,900。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 1Password. 最後更新： 8/19/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Junior Developer $124K
Developer $140K
Senior Developer $183K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

產品設計師
Median $115K
客戶服務
Median $32.5K

產品經理
Median $118K
銷售
Median $139K
商業分析師
$80.2K
客戶成功
$137K
資料科學經理
$161K
資料科學家
$137K
行銷
$80.6K
合作夥伴經理
$92.6K
產品設計經理
$188K
銷售工程師
$123K
軟體工程經理
$219K
技術文件撰寫人員
$117K
使用者體驗研究員
$55K
歸屬期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在 1Password，股票/股權授予 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常見問題

The highest paying role reported at 1Password is 軟體工程經理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $218,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 1Password is $123,310.

