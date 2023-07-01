公司目錄
1910 Genetics
熱門洞察
    • 關於

    This biotech company uses AI, computation, and biological automation to speed up the development of small molecule and protein therapeutics. Their goal is to reduce the time and cost of drug development while increasing the success rate of bringing new medicines to patients. They have two drug discovery engines, ELVIS™ and ROSALYND™, which can design both small molecule and protein therapeutics. Their technology covers all stages of early drug discovery and is being applied to various areas such as neuroscience, infectious disease, immunology, and oncology.

    http://www.1910genetics.com
    網站
    2018
    成立年份
    31
    員工數量
    $0-$1M
    預估營收
    總部

    其他資源