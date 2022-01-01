公司目錄
10x Genomics 薪資

10x Genomics的薪資範圍從低端的設施管理師年度總薪酬$92,859到高端的軟體工程經理$477,375。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 10x Genomics. 最後更新： 8/19/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $332K

軟體品質保證工程師

機械工程師
Median $230K
生物醫學工程師
$120K

資料科學家
$347K
設施管理師
$92.9K
資訊技術專業人員
$203K
法務
$375K
行銷營運
$285K
光學工程師
$219K
產品設計師
$159K
產品經理
$353K
招募專員
$214K
軟體工程經理
$477K
常見問題

Le rôle le mieux payé signalé chez 10x Genomics est 軟體工程經理 at the Common Range Average level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $477,375. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute compensation en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane signalée chez 10x Genomics est de $230,000.

