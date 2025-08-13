所有职位

机械工程师

机械工程师 Icon

机械工程师 薪资

社区帖子

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

50 22
50 22

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...

37 15
37 15
💬 加入讨论！

获得专家帮助

1:1薪资谈判

1:1薪资谈判

获得报酬，不被玩弄。我们帮助像您这样的人获得$30k+（有时$300k+）的加薪。

安排会话安排会话
简历审核

简历审核

停止申请工作。让招聘人员来追您。

预约审核预约审核
喜欢我们的使命？加入支持薪资透明度的数千名专业人士！
💪 贡献您的薪资

此页面是否有帮助？