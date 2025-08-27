所有职位
数据科学家

El Segundo, CA

数据科学家 Icon

数据科学家 薪资 在 El Segundo, CA

$140,000

总薪酬中位数

$125K

25th%

$154K

75th%

$196K

90th%

所有级别

查看职位

平均 数据科学家 薪酬 范围 在 El Segundo, CA 为从 $125,000 到 $154,000. 查看 数据科学家 薪酬 各顶级公司的薪酬详情，包含基本工资、股票和奖金。 最后更新： 8/27/2025

最新提交的薪酬

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
高薪

薪酬最高的公司

🏆 查看排行榜
  1. Snap Icon

    斯耐普

    $505,000
  2. Facebook Icon

    脸书

    $260,650
  3. Google Icon

    谷歌

    $240,000
🏆 查看排行榜

常见问题

  1. El Segundo, CA数据科学家的薪酬是多少？

    El Segundo, CA数据科学家的平均总薪酬为 $140,000。

  2. El Segundo, CA数据科学家的最低薪酬是多少？

    虽然El Segundo, CA数据科学家没有最低薪酬标准，但平均总薪酬为 $140,000。

  3. El Segundo, CA哪家公司为数据科学家提供最高薪酬？

    El Segundo, CA数据科学家薪酬最高的公司是Snap，平均总薪酬为 $505,000。

  4. 我有其他问题

